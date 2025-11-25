Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,922,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $51,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.52. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.550-1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

