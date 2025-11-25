Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 846.66 and traded as low as GBX 790. Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 790, with a volume of 12,982 shares trading hands.

Manchester & London Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a market cap of £306.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 846.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 828.28.

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX (1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manchester & London had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 95.89%.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

