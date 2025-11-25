Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.23 and traded as low as GBX 196.20. Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 199.80, with a volume of 702,273 shares traded.
Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 0.0%
The company has a market capitalization of £695.41 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.44.
About Edinburgh Worldwide
The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.
