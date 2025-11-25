Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44 and traded as low as C$7.98. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 5,475,442 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Almonty Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Almonty Industries Stock Up 7.3%
Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 58.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of C$8.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199773 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).
