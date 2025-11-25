Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Leatt Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $9.84. Leatt shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Leatt Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $61.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

