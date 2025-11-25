Analysts Set Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price at $188.40

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of MASI stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo has a 52-week low of $133.70 and a 52-week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Masimo by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 80.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.