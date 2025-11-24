Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

AZTA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 173,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,816. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.65. Azenta has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Azenta had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 77.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Azenta by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Azenta by 44.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 41.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

