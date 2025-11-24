Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4%

LLY opened at $1,058.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $855.89 and its 200 day moving average is $787.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,066.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

