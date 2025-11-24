Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) CFO Erke Huang Sells 410,636 Shares

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) CFO Erke Huang sold 410,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $825,378.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,750. This represents a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erke Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Erke Huang sold 1,089,364 shares of Bit Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $2,374,813.52.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTBT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 45,525,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,529,273. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 4.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Bit Digital by 2,892.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BTBT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Bit Digital in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

