UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells 596,356 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $3,107,014.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,683,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,401,701.88. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $3,035,452.04.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $2,945,998.64.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $3,435,010.56.

On Friday, October 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $3,333,630.04.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $3,399,229.20.

UWM Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,552,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.79. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.51 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. Morgan Stanley lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UWM by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 769.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

