Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 357 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Schapiro sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of MOH traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,927,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,719. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.40 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

