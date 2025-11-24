Insider Buying: Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Director Purchases 3,600 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) Director Richard Dahl bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $98,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,892. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $28.32. 516,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 target price on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

