StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%.The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.00. 508,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,857. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.51. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNEX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 114,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,932.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

