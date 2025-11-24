Insider Buying: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Director Buys $72,300.00 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Case acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,948,945 shares in the company, valued at $172,781,744.70. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

NYSE:MLP traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $15.17. 28,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,719. The firm has a market cap of $299.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 992,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

