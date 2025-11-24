Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.1235, with a volume of 1446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.6955.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Asahi Kasei to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Asahi Kasei currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

