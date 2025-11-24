Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 601,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 236,331 shares.The stock last traded at $111.7710 and had previously closed at $111.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.