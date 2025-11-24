B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.55. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 1,229 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMRRY

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

About B&M European Value Retail

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.