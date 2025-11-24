Biglari (NYSE:BH) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $266.53 and last traded at $270.7890. 44,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 21,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Biglari Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.04 and a 200-day moving average of $303.08. The firm has a market cap of $651.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biglari by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Biglari by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth about $3,965,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

