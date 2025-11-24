Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer Jones Sells 869 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer Jones sold 869 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.93, for a total transaction of $225,879.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $464,494.91. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $15.56 on Monday, hitting $255.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,865,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $417.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.08.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

