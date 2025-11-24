Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $12.19. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 294,085 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IE shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 191.5% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 722,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 474,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,058 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

