Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.6750. Oriental Land shares last traded at $19.8024, with a volume of 14,815 shares traded.

Oriental Land Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 18.13%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

