AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 881447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
AUO Stock Down 0.9%
The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.
AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
AUO Company Profile
AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.
