Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.5150. Approximately 14,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 28,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.83 and a beta of -1.49.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the third quarter valued at $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

