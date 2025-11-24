EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 14,360 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $338,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 452,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,302.60. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $279,445.60.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $352,250.80.

EverQuote Price Performance

EverQuote stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. 364,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,047. The company has a market capitalization of $892.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in EverQuote by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in EverQuote by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

