June Ou Sells 500,000 Shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) Director June Ou sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $18,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,378,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,047,126.46. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

June Ou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Figure Technology Solutions alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, June Ou sold 250,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $8,515,000.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.77. 2,794,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.17. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

FIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Figure Technology Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Figure Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.