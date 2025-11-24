Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $498,365.92 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,624 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $498,365.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,962.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,564,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,427. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 177.37 and a beta of 2.27. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.33%.The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Upstart by 749.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 9,454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

