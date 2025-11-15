The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 819.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on THG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $181.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.17 and a 12 month high of $186.46.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 9.71%.The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $293,799.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $637,141.17. This represents a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.