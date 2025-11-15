Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Super Group (SGHC) worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

SGHC opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Super Group has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

