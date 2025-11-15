Boston Partners Sells 1,375 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Assurant worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 193.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 312.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 57.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $255.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,946. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $228.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.57. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $232.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

