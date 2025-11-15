Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $689.74 million, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.14%.The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.43 million. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 197.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 78.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

