CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday. Singular Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.16 million, a P/E ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.80.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 8.19%.The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -355.56%.

Insider Transactions at CuriosityStream

In other CuriosityStream news, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $73,639.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,762. The trade was a 29.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,233,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,486. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,727 shares of company stock worth $1,263,661. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $788,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

