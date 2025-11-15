HC Wainwright Weighs in on Opus Genetics Q1 Earnings

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opus Genetics in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Opus Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Opus Genetics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 377.89% and a negative return on equity of 384.33%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Opus Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Opus Genetics Stock Up 1.6%

Opus Genetics stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. Opus Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Opus Genetics in the third quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Opus Genetics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Opus Genetics by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Opus Genetics by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,342,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 349,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Opus Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

