Boston Partners Sells 779,864 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,864 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.29% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,045.19. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

