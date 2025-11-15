Boston Partners Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 201,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.32% of Guardian Pharmacy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.96. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRDN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

