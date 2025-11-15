Boston Partners Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $413,127.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,414.50. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $409,271.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,373.12. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $524,573 and sold 37,236 shares valued at $1,079,704. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.83. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

