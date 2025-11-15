Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $2,127,961.68 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 121,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $2,127,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,093.76. The trade was a 21.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 72,446 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $1,261,284.86.

On Thursday, October 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 96,987 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,822,385.73.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 96,918 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,763,907.60.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,167 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,193,075.29.

On Monday, September 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 136,738 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $2,855,089.44.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $22.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $277.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

