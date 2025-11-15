Boston Partners Sells 5,254,838 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Boston Partners cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,254,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 50,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 92,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.