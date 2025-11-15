Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $4,666,353.12 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $552.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $596.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 343,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,100,000 after buying an additional 67,967 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 137.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,863,000 after buying an additional 142,443 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 31,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,022,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,081,000 after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.94.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

