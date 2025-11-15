Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $4,666,353.12 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CATGet Free Report) insider Anthony Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $552.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $596.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CATGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 343,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,100,000 after buying an additional 67,967 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 137.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,863,000 after buying an additional 142,443 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 31,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,022,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,081,000 after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

