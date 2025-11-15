Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after buying an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,548,000 after acquiring an additional 727,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

