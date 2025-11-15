Boston Partners Purchases New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.4%

MPWR opened at $920.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $954.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $812.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total value of $197,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,866.19. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 878 shares in the company, valued at $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $41,703,115. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

