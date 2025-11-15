Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu Sells 30,000 Shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 30,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $2,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 40,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,008.50. This trade represents a 42.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ IRON opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $95.95.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.29). Analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Atle Fund Management AB bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a $153.00 target price on Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Disc Medicine

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.