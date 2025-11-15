Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,865 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1%

AEP stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.