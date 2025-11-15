Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.30 EPS.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter.
Premium Brands Stock Performance
TSE PBH opened at C$87.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.39. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.51. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$72.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.90.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.
