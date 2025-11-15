Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.73.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE PBH opened at C$87.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.39. The stock has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.51. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$72.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.90.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.

