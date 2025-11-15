Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $2,991,664.68 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 23,453 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $2,991,664.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,783.36. This represents a 55.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Doug Jones sold 4,318 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $544,456.62.

NYSE PFSI opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $134.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

