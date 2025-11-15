Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $655,000 in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Reliance by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Reliance by 478.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,373,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $269.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.00.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

