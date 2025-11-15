ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADEN

ADENTRA Stock Down 1.3%

ADENTRA Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE ADEN opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. ADENTRA has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.