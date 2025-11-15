OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,464. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,683.20. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

