Analysts Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,074.48. This represents a 19.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $50,482.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 350,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,612.57. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,612 shares of company stock valued at $410,271. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

