Analysts Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ABEO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,074.48. This represents a 19.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $50,482.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 350,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,612.57. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,612 shares of company stock valued at $410,271. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.