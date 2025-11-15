CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 6.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TRGP opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

