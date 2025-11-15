Boston Partners Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. $SEAT

Boston Partners cut its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 32.34% of Vivid Seats worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEAT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vivid Seats by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 167,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 39.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 44.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Down 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $7.91 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Vivid Seats had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $136.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.38 million. Analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEAT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on Vivid Seats and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivid Seats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.